TAFE calls for feedback from communities about courses, facilities

The state's TAFE system is seeking input from residents on how its training and facilities can better support communities.
People in the Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands are invited to participate in TAFE's first digital consultation about its courses, services and facilities and how they can be improved.
TAFE NSW executive director regional and community engagement, Alison McGaffin, said locals could participate in the online survey and ideas board.
"As regional economies and local communities transform, TAFE NSW wants to be on the front foot of developing community-based solutions aligned to their needs," she said.
"At its heart, this is about ensuring communities feel strongly connected to TAFE NSW. Whether you're a local business owner, a parent, a school leaver, or have diverse needs, we want to hear from you.
"You can answer from your individual perspective, or on behalf of a business or community group you represent. Gathering these insights helps TAFE NSW ensure we are well-positioned to help your community thrive."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor, Peter Walker, previously said it was vital that the Goulburn TAFE campus catered to local employment needs.
"We need diesel mechanics, welders, boilermakers and a lot of trades related training," he said.
"We have all these quarries supplying road base and material for Sydney's construction market, but they can't get workers."
Moreover, he pointed out that many apprentices were travelling to Wollongong and other TAFE campuses to complete studies.
Cr Walker also pressed the issue during the 2023 state election campaign.
TAFE's consultation will be hosted on the 'Have your Say' platform, an all-of-government digital community engagement platform in partnership with the Department of Customer Service. It is open now until February 6, 2024.
"TAFE NSW needs to hear from a range of voices to ensure all people have access to the training and services they need to participate in their local communities," Ms McGaffin said.
"We're proud of the fact we trained more than 125,000 people from regional and remote communities, 38,000 Aboriginal learners, and 46,000 people living with a disability over the last financial year. But we know we can do more to ensure our services are fit-for-purpose."
To participate in the digital community consultation, visit: www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/tafensw
