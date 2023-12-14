Up and coming footballer achieves overseas success

A junior soccer player has achieved success overseas.
Brianna Norris, as part of the NSW regional u18 girls side, took out the Kuala Lumpur Invitational Cup on Sunday in Malaysia.
The regional NSW side was selected from the nationals in June and comprised of some of the best under 18s girls from Country NSW and Northern NSW.
Football NSW identified this tournament as a quality opportunity for some of the most talented u18 players in regional NSW to travel abroad and experience tournament football, which was amazing development opportunity for all the girls.
The tournament was played over three days and put the girls up against various academy sides from across South East Asia.
The regional NSW won all five of their group matches and did so scoring 20 goals and did not conced a goal across all games.
They came up against fellow Australian side Carramar SR from Western Australia in the final and the NSW girls ran out winner 1-0.
Norris, a former STFA representative and Goulburn Stags junior, played in a defensive role for the tournament and was happy the defence kept the opposition scoreless.
"Part of the team's aim was to defend well and to keep moving the ball forward, and we did this well," Norris said.
"It was an amazing experience playing in an international tournament and one I'll never forget.
"It's always great to play for NSW and has been on of my goals in 2023"
She returns home for a short rest and caps off her junior representative career before she links up with the Gold Coast Knights in 2024.
"My junior football representative football finishes now and I've been lucky enough to represent Southern Tablelands, Country and Regional NSW as well as playing NPL," Norris said.
"I can't thank my coaches and women's team at Stags and my representative coach enough for getting me here and my family that has driven me across the state every week for the past three years to play football.
"I'm really looking forward to next season to see what I can do with the Knights."
