Goulburn High School celebrates a successful end to the year with above average HSC results

Goulburn High School once again celebrated strong results in the 2023 HSC exams.
The school once again achieved a large proportion of Band fives in this year's results.
Goulburn High School Principal Mr Yogesh Mani said he was pleased with this year's results.
"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our class of 2023 on their wonderful results," he said.
"I'd also like to thank all the staff here who have gone above and beyond to support our students. Not only in their regular classes but the additional classes they held on weekends and in school holidays to ensure each and every student could achieve their potential."
"All our students have worked extremely hard over the past six years. This hard work has now paid off and we wish the class of 2023 all the best in their future endeavours."
Goulburn High School 2023 vice captain Alicia Hollands said she was relieved the exams were over and was pleased with her results.
"[I went] much better than what I expected, much better than my trial marks," Alicia said.
"I was definitely pleased with CAFS. So relieved [the exams are done]. I can actually sleep better."
Alicia gained early entry into Exercise Science at the University of Canberra and said following her results she might try and get into Exercise Physiology and rehab.
"That's what I wanted to do," Alicia said.
