Serial shoplifter to spend Christmas in jail

A Goulburn man will spend Christmas in prison following his conviction on multiple shoplifting and other charges.
Mathew Leslie Kaye, 36, pleaded with Magistrate Geraldine Beattie in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, December 13 not to send him to jail but to instead impose an order or weekend detention.
But Ms Beattie told Kaye she'd given him many chances in the past and prison was now the only option.
Kaye pleaded guilty to 14 counts of shoplifting, four larceny charges, two counts of common assault and one each of goods personal custody reasonably suspected of being stolen and entering inclosed land without consent. Police also applied for a detention application for a breach.
He appeared via audio-visual link from police custody.
The court heard that Kaye had been subject to eight community corrections orders and one intensive corrections order when charged with the five most recent counts covering shoplifting, larceny and common assault offences.
Magistrate Beattie said Kaye had stolen $139 worth of alcohol from a Goulburn Square liquor store on December 11, taken $134.95 in goods from a supermarket and assaulted a cashier on December 8; stolen glasses from SpecSavers in October and December and alcohol from another liquor store on December 2.
"All of these were committed while you were on community correction orders for similar offences and an intensive corrections order..." she said.
The court heard that other offences dated back over the past year.
Solicitor Sam Rowland said "everyone had a story."
"Mr Kaye's story is very tragic," he told the court.
Mr Rowland said Kaye had lived in Goulburn most of his life, had complex issues and had endured long periods of homelessness, all of which had "taken a toll physically and mentally".
More recently he had been accommodated in public housing. Mr Rowland said despite this, the accused couldn't keep much food in his house due to a "fridge issue" and Kaye's brother had helped with provisions.
Mr Rowland said Kaye received weekly injections for his paranoid schizophrenia but also lived with obsessive compulsive disorder, which had contributed to his offending. In addition, he said Kaye openly acknowledged he still used cannabis and was "frustrated" that he continued to shoplift.
While conceding there were some "quite serious offences" on Kaye's record, Mr Rowland said while not wishing to minimise the impact, "for the most part they were trivial" matters.
"He has been trying his best to comply with the orders' conditions. It is a complex and difficult sentencing matter," Mr Rowland said.
"The concern from your honour's perspective is the repetitive nature of the offending."
He told the court that Kaye had promised not to shoplift again. Mr Rowland asked for a discount on any sentence, given the early guilty plea.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Jason Ryan said while he acknowledged the case's "subjective sociological aspects," weight should be given to the number of offences.
"At the time of offending, (Kaye) was subject to a multitude of orders...the majority relating to similar offences," he said.
"The section five threshold (triggering imprisonment) has been crossed, all alternatives have been completely exhausted and there is no foreseeable end to the offending. Time and time again opportunities have been given and he is not engaging in rehabilitation."
Sergeant Ryan requested a custodial sentence for Kaye.
It prompted comment from Kaye who said he only "went to the shops twice" in breach of the orders.
"If you tell me to stay away from the CBD, I'll do it. Sorry, sorry, it's just a joke. My life is on hold," he said.
Magistrate Beattie told Kaye had earlier matters on his record but there were "lots in the past year."
"They are at the lower end in terms of criminality," she said
"...The community correction orders and intensive corrections order makes it more serious. I've given you lots of chances recently. I keep giving you bail...to give you a chance to show me what you can do.
"I accept you need help with a lot of things - your family, mental illness and I suspect, a cognitive impairment. There are lots of issues and I suspect it is harder for you than others."
However she said the shoplifting had impacted many businesses.
Magistrate Beattie told Kaye he needed to address his drug problem but he "wasn't ready to do so yet."
She said the offences had crossed the section five threshold.
"I can only give you a full-time sentence because all the orders aren't working," Magistrate Beattie said.
However she said she would grant a 25 per cent discount for the early guilty plea and deliver an aggregate sentence of 12 months' prison with a non-parole period of three months. Kaye will be eligible for release on February 13, 2024. Magistrate Beattie said this was much less than the 16 months she could have handed down.
She also imposed two-month community corrections orders, in part requiring treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.
"You'll have three months inside and when you get out, it's your chance for a fresh start," she told Kaye.
