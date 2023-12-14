Goulburn Post
Home/News/Court and Crime

Serial shoplifter to spend Christmas in jail

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
December 14 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serial shoplifter to spend Christmas in jail
Serial shoplifter to spend Christmas in jail

A Goulburn man will spend Christmas in prison following his conviction on multiple shoplifting and other charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help