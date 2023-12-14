Goulburn Post
Corang Estate chardonnay takes out top spot at Australian Wine Show

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:01pm
Winners are grinners, Jill and Michael Bynon enjoy the fruits of their labour in the wine industry. Image supplied.
Corang Estate's 2022 chardonnay has won the trophy for Best Wine of Show, at the 2023 Australian Highlands Wine Show at an awards ceremony held in Bowral.

