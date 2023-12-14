Corang Estate chardonnay takes out top spot at Australian Wine Show

Corang Estate's 2022 chardonnay has won the trophy for Best Wine of Show, at the 2023 Australian Highlands Wine Show at an awards ceremony held in Bowral.
The wine also took out Best Chardonnay in Show and Best White Wine of Show.
In addition to this, Corang Estate 2022 El Tinto won Best Red Blend of Show and their 2023 rosé won a gold medal.
Corang Estate co-owner Jill Bynon said that she and her husband Michael were thrilled with the honour.
"It was quite a night to win so many trophies in one show," Ms Bynong said.
"To win the chardonnay class and the red blend class, but also the best white and overall best wine of show is really thrilling."
Mr Bynon said that the awards the duo received on the night were the perfect way to celebrate.
"It's our fifth vintage of Chardonnay and we've been working to build more concentration and complexity into the wine each year - culminating in a triple trophy win," Mr Bynon said.
"The fruit for the wine comes from the cool climate Tumbarumba region which is producing really fine, long-lived wines of great interest and detail."
"Our El Tinto, meaning "The Red" is a blend of Spanish and Portuguese grape varieties Graciano, Touriga and Tempranillo, sourced from the Hilltops region around Young."
"It's the first time we've made a red blend, but I've long admired these inky, black Iberian varieties, with their complex liquorice and black olive notes." Mr Bynon said.
The Australian Highlands Wine Show is open to cool climate wines grown at an altitude of more than 500 metres above sea level and attracts entries from all over Australia.
Corang Estate is an extremely successful small winery, and in just six years of operation every wine they've produced has won a medal or critical acclaim.
With numerous trophies for Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, Jill & Michael are delighted to add a white wine award to the growing trophy cabinet. To win accolades across red, white and rosé wines demonstrates the high quality across the range and is something that the pair strive for in every wine they make.
Corang Estate wines are available at their cellar door at shop 2, 1-3 Braidwood Road, Tarago and through the Corang Estate website.
