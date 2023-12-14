Goulburn Mulwaree Council takes part in Professionals Australia Rural Management Challenge

A team of staff and a mentor from Goulburn Mulwaree Council have participated in the Government Professionals Australia Rural Management Challenge.
The challenge took place over two days in Nowra in November this year.
The challenge was one of four held across NSW and serves as a professional development opportunity for council staff.
The Rural Management Challenge is specifically designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of council employees in both regional and rural NSW, allowing them to apply what they learn directly to their work.
The challenge involved eight teams of four, representing Shoalhaven City Council, Bega Valley Council, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, Shellharbour Council and Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
These teams competed against each other in an interactive setting. Goulburn Mulwaree Council faced tasks that tested their understanding of local government policies and procedures.
All tasks were tailored to the unique needs of regional and rural councils and addressed realistic scenarios encountered in day-to-day council operations.
The council has been informed that its team emerged victorious in their round and advances to the final round of the Rural Management Challenge, which will take place in Sydney in February 2024.
