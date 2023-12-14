Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council takes part in Professionals Australia Rural Management Challenge

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council team fight it out. Image supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council team fight it out. Image supplied.

A team of staff and a mentor from Goulburn Mulwaree Council have participated in the Government Professionals Australia Rural Management Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.