Hearing booth helps children at Goulburn Base Hospital

A new Audiometry Booth has been set up at Goulburn Base Hospital.
The booth, installed earlier this year aims to help children asses their hearing to prevent problems later in life.
Mother Kimberly Kennard has utilised the booth to assist with her children Chadwick and Charlton and said it's a great facility.
"The kids enjoy coming here and doing the tests, it's really helped us figure out a bit more about what they are able to hear," Ms Kennard said.
Set up in the ambulatory outpatients section in the hospital, the small soundproof booth allows users to put on headphones and listen to the sounds provided by the nurses on the other side.
When the patient hears a sound they press a button which lets the nurse know that they heard it.
Following the time in the booth, the nurses are able to create an assessment to see whether or not the patient is experiencing difficulties with their hearing.
For children under the age of three who might have trouble pressing the button, they are given toys that they are able to play with to indicate to the nurses that they are able to hear the noises through the headphones.
Audiometrist and child and family health nurse Diane O'Connor said that the first few months with the new technology has been very helpful.
"We've had a lot of kids come in and get assessed so far but we're happy to take more bookings," Ms O'Connor said.
All bookings can be made by getting in contact with Goulburn Base Hospital.
All the funding to make the project happen has been raised through the assistance of BDCU Goulburn Fundraising Inc.
The BDCU has raised more than $350,000 over the last 10 years for Goulburn Base Hospital.
More information on how to donate to the cause to improve the healthcare facilities available to Goulburn can be found through the BDCU Facebook page.
