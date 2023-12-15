Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hearing booth helps children at Goulburn Base Hospital

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hearing patient Chadwick Kennard tests out the hearing booth with his mum Kimberly. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Hearing patient Chadwick Kennard tests out the hearing booth with his mum Kimberly. Image by Jacqui Lyons.

A new Audiometry Booth has been set up at Goulburn Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.