Coins for Care raise money for Goulburn Base Hospital equipment

The Goulburn community is being called on to donate their spare change for a new machine that could greatly benefit patients at Goulburn Base Hospital.
All funds raised will go to purchase a Non Invasive Hemodynamic continuous monitoring system that will provide physiologic information without the risks of invasive monitoring for those suffering with heart conditions.
After a three year break, the campaign formerly known as Miles of Pennies has re branded to Coins for Care.
Volunteers from the hospital will be lining Auburn Street on Saturday, December 16 with donation buckets.
All coins collected will fill a mural on the Auburn Street entrance of Belmore Park which has been designed by artist Sally Dunne.
The mural will be at the park from 8.45am and coins can be placed directly on the mural until 11.45am.
It is estimated that the machine will cost more than $60,000 dollars so people are encouraged to donate generously.
Eftpos machines will also be available for those unable to donate change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.