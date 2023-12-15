Reinforced Structures: Reinforced concrete, heavy-duty steel frames, and robust timber that has been treated for extra strength are common choices. Additionally, the way these materials are assembled plays a crucial role. Techniques such as bracing walls, reinforcing joints, and securing the structure to its foundation are essential in enhancing the building's ability to resist strong winds and the pressures of a storm.

Storm-Proof Roofing: The roof is often the most vulnerable part of a building during high winds and storms. Therefore, special attention must be given to its construction and maintenance. This includes the choice of roofing materials-metal sheets, for instance, are often favoured for their durability and wind resistance. The method of securing the roofing material is also critical; using high-grade, corrosion-resistant fasteners and ensuring that they're adequately spaced and deeply anchored can prevent the roof from being lifted off by strong winds. Additionally, the design of the roof should minimize areas where wind can get underneath. Features such as eaves and overhangs should be designed with the potential wind direction and speed in mind.