Enjoy some festive activities and gear up for the holidays this week

Prabodh Malhotra is fundraising to help make the lives of families experiencing breast cancer that little bit easier on behalf of the McGrath Foundation. A breast cancer diagnosis can change your life in an instant and the impact can be felt right through your family and friends. McGrath Breast Care Nurses bring you and your family peace of mind through expert knowledge, personal care and genuine compassion. They can help you create time in your life not defined by breast cancer. Supporting him to raise funds for this great cause is easy and you can help place specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurses, wherever they're needed. Prabodh started his walk in October and will be arriving at the SCG on the 3rd of January in time for the start of the McGrath Foundation Pink Test Match. Locals will be able to come out in support as Prabodh takes to the streets of Goulburn. On Tuesday, December 19 Probodh will come into town along Range Rd, Wheeo Rd, Clinton St, Faithfull St, Goldsmith St, Bourke St, Bradley St, Auburn St & Lagoon St. Prabodh will then start the next leg of his journey on Thursday, December 21 heading along Sydney Rd, Hume Hwy, Murrays Flat Rd & Sliver Stream Fire Trail and then Towrang Rd on the Wednesday, December 22. He will then head along Mills Rd, Carrick Rd, Brayton Rd & continuing along Brayton Rd into Canyonleigh on the 23rd. You can come support Mr Malhotra on Lagoon Street from 9am on Tuesday, December 19. Email pcmalhotra@hotmail.com. Phone 0422 305 011.