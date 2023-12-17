Enjoy some festive activities and gear up for the holidays this week

Prabodh Malhotra is fundraising to help make the lives of families experiencing breast cancer that little bit easier on behalf of the McGrath Foundation. A breast cancer diagnosis can change your life in an instant and the impact can be felt right through your family and friends. McGrath Breast Care Nurses bring you and your family peace of mind through expert knowledge, personal care and genuine compassion. They can help you create time in your life not defined by breast cancer. Supporting him to raise funds for this great cause is easy and you can help place specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurses, wherever they're needed. Prabodh started his walk in October and will be arriving at the SCG on the 3rd of January in time for the start of the McGrath Foundation Pink Test Match. Locals will be able to come out in support as Prabodh takes to the streets of Goulburn. On Tuesday, December 19 Probodh will come into town along Range Rd, Wheeo Rd, Clinton St, Faithfull St, Goldsmith St, Bourke St, Bradley St, Auburn St & Lagoon St. Prabodh will then start the next leg of his journey on Thursday, December 21 heading along Sydney Rd, Hume Hwy, Murrays Flat Rd & Sliver Stream Fire Trail and then Towrang Rd on the Wednesday, December 22. He will then head along Mills Rd, Carrick Rd, Brayton Rd & continuing along Brayton Rd into Canyonleigh on the 23rd. You can come support Mr Malhotra on Lagoon Street from 9am on Tuesday, December 19. Email pcmalhotra@hotmail.com. Phone 0422 305 011.
The 2023 Lieder Theatre Memorabilia Auction & Christmas Party is back in 2023 and everyone is invited. Enjoy a fun showcase of Lieder & Youth Theatre performers and some guests. This year the memorabilia auction is raising much needed funds to go towards an amenities upgrade to the backstage space and foyer. This important work will ensure that your theatre can continue to create opportunities for the community, creating magical and exciting shows for years to come. The Crown Jewel along with the 10 pieces of 2023 Lieder memorabilia is the GOLDEN AMULET from MASQUERADE. Hand-crafted by local artisan Bill Dorman and based on the original amulet created by Kit Williams in 1979. Lost by Jack Hare who searched high and low and in and out to find it again, the amulet is a symbol of both everlasting love and this Company's dedication to high-quality props and design. The amulet is an integral piece of the beautiful 'Masquerade' story that has captured the hearts and minds of generations of children and adults. This is a very special artwork, something to treasure for many years to come and you won't need to solve a riddle to find it. The celebration will be taking place at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Thursday, December 21 from 6pm. Email liedertheatre@gmail.com. Phone 4821 5066.
Andrew Geoffrey Kwabena Moss is a writer and teacher who has lived in the UK, Japan and currently Australia. Of Anglo-Ghanaian heritage, his work seeks to explore and challenge landscapes, complex identities and the social constructs of race. Andrew is a member of the ACT Writers' Centre and has previously had work published by Afropean, People in Harmony, Fly on the Wall Press, Fair Acre Press, Golden Walkman, Beliveau Books, Poor Yorick Literary Journal, GMGA Publishing, The Good Life Review, Red Penguin Books, Scissortail Press, The Minison Project, dyst Literary Journal, Sound the Abeng, Rigorous, Wingless Dreamer, Litoria Press and The Caribbean Writer. Andrew describes the practice of writing as speaking from the intimate chambers of the soul to reveal the redemptive power of storytelling and community through words designed to inspire, entertain, and provoke thoughtful responses. The exhibit will be taking place from Saturday, December 2 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
'Soil Breathes' is a portrait of the region's soil. An installation from emerging artist Sophia Dacy-Cole, this exhibition utilises audio-visual and tactile components to explore the scale of soil. Microscopic images, recorded sounds, and smells were all collected at the property in Wamboin, Australia where the artist currently resides, just northeast of Canberra. The images were taken from tablespoons of topsoil, dug out of the humic leaf litter layer, and photographed under the scope while still wet. The sounds were taken from that same layer: the microphone buried between layers of damp soil sedimentation.According to the AIATSIS map of Indigenous Australia, Wamboin sits under Ngunawal traditional custodianship. The map also suggests close borders with Ngarigo, Gundungurra, Wiradjuri and Yuin mobs. There is also a Ngambri land claim over the region. This is loved and known earth. In the years following colonisation, 4.4 billion tonnes of topsoil have been lost across Australia, mostly due to sheep, cattle, and other European agro-practices. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, Decemeber 2 from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Looking for things to do in the upcoming school holidays? PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. The structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure PCYC pride themselves in offering something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, PCYC have plenty on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of their 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. The programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. PCYC also accept Creative Kids vouchers at all of their clubs. Bring along morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat canteen facilities are also available for pre-order lunch. The programs will be taking place from Monday, December 18 right up until the end of January on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street from 8.30am. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Suspended Moment brings together new works by artists Frances Barrett, Sally Rees and Giselle Stanborough- the three recipients of Suspended Moment: The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship. Established in the name of Italian-born, Australian artist Katthy Cavaliere (1972-2012), the fellowship was a one-off opportunity that provided support to Australian women artists working at the nexus of performance and installation. Curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, 'Suspended Moment' contextualises key works by Cavaliere alongside the fellowship artists who benefited from her enduring legacy. A Carriageworks and Museums and Galleries of NSW touring exhibition, curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, developed in partnership with the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne and the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), Hobart. This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory body. This project is assisted by the Australian Government's Visions of Australia program. The program will be running from Friday, December 1 at 184 Bourke Street from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Goulburn Harness Racing Club Inc operates the Goulburn Paceway and is presided over by a family oriented committee and membership. The racetrack is conveniently located for fans and racing participants alike. The complex features an outstanding 1050 metre racing circuit which incorporates the very latest science in track design. It provides superb spectator facilities in the Grace Millsom Function Centre and caters to all the needs which punters, fans and participants may have. The Goulburn Paceway is also the resting place of the immortal pacer Walla Walla who inspired a nation during the 1930's depression era. A memorial commemorating the champion Standardbred marks his burial site at the top of the home straight. The Goulburn Paceway is also the training base of the Day and Hewitt families who among them have won NSW trainers' championships, and numerous classic and feature races. Racing 10 times a year, the club's racing calendar usually spans the months of September to April inclusive. The club's feature race meetings are the Hewitt Memorial Race day in mid April, and the Carnival of Cups fixture held on the last Sunday of April each year. A progressive club that offers the very best in country harness racing and strive to make a day out at the trots the best it can be for all the family. The final race of the year will be taking place on Monday, December 18 from 12pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Email goulburnpaceway@gmail.com. Phone 0458 013 399.
School Holidays are here and there is a lot of fun to be had. Goulburn South Aspire OSHC Christmas/Summer Vacation Care have put together a huge program of events for the December/January School School Holidays. The group have all sorts of fun things on offer like an incursion days, trip to the fire station, excursion to Back to the Arcade, movie day and baking are just some of the amazing activities planned running - all programs are completely free with lunch, drinks and snacks provided but will have strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Limited spots are available so make sure you contact them for more information or to book in. The program will be taking place from Monday, December 18 until the end of January from 7am at 2 Addison Street, Goulburn. Email goulburnnps@aspire-oshc.com.au. Phone 0456 814 711.
Join Goulburn Mulwaree Library for a very merry Christmas story time. In this seasonal holiday themed session kids will read stories all about Christmas, make Christmassy crafts and spread glitter through the children's room. Decorate your tree at home with your wonderful craft creations. Special Christmas morning tea provided. For ages 3-5 years old. Parents are required to stay, but do not need a ticket. The session will be taking place at 184- 194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, December 19 from 10.30am. Phone 4823 4435. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Gather at the library for a fun afternoon of Christmas craft. Local youth will be volunteering their time to be Elf helpers at each of the craft stations where participants will make various Christmas crafts to take home. For ages 6 years and over. Parents are required to stay, but do not need a ticket. The session will be taking place on Tuesday, December 19 at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndication and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, December 22 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
The Goulburn Farmers Market is a brand new cooperative venture promoting local producers and makers, and for the public to discover the best foods of the region.The Goulburn Farmers Market has a community vibe with local entertainers among the stallholders, good coffee, small workshops on how to grow food, beekeeping and making compost. The markets will be held at 45 Braidwood Road from Saturday, December 23 from 8am. Email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au. Phone 0450 900 276.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, December 23. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
