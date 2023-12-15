Goulburn Post
Fire near Golspie sparks rapid response from RFS, private tankers

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:58pm
The RFS responded to a fire at Golspie, between Laggan and Taralga, on Thursday. File photo by Louise Thrower.
RFS crews have continued patrols on a fire that burnt out 67 hectares near Golspie on Thursday, December 14.

