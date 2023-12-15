Fire near Golspie sparks rapid response from RFS, private tankers

RFS crews have continued patrols on a fire that burnt out 67 hectares near Golspie on Thursday, December 14.
The blaze broke out on private land some 30km northwest of Taralga just before 4.30pm.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said on arrival, crews found 10ha alight. Private tankers were already on scene and assisted RFS personnel contain the fire.
Mr Boddy said it was moving relatively slowly in open grassland and didn't threaten any property.
Fullerton and Laggan RFS brigades responded, while units from Taralga and Burra were not required.
The outbreak was contained by 6.30pm. On Friday, crews were patrolling the fire ground and, with assistance from heavy plant, extinguishing "problem trees."
Mr Boddy said the blaze was suspected to have started from a lightning strike.
In related news, a fire burning in Tarlo National Park since Saturday, December 10, is under control. It has burnt nine hectares, according to the RFS.
The fire is under the National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) jurisdiction. The service deployed three aerial water bombers on Saturday, as well as a remote area firefighting team.
It also started from a lightning strike, NPWS confirmed.
Mr Boddy stressed the need for landholders to patrol their properties after lightning strikes.
"A tree can smoulder for several days before a fire takes off from it," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.