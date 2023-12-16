Goulburn Post
Have you heard of the Christmas tree syndrome?

Updated December 17 2023 - 9:42am, first published 8:00am
Both real and artificial Christmas trees can trigger asthma. Picture: file
Experts from the National Asthma Council Australia have warned that putting up the much-loved Christmas tree can in fact cause 'Christmas tree syndrome' - an allergic reaction that causes wheezing, sneezing, coughs, sore eyes and potentially serious asthma attacks.

