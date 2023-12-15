'People can't afford it': Hume MP opposes council rate increase plan

Mayor Peter Walker will not be drawn at this stage on Hume MP Angus Taylor's opposition to a council rate rise.
Mr Taylor issued a statement on Friday, December 15 saying now is not the right for councils to increase rates.
"This is the wrong time, and, to put it simply, people just can't afford it," he said.
"Under Labor, Australians are already facing a tough Christmas."
"I'm completely against the special rate variation proposed by (Goulburn Mulwaree) Council, and my concerns are based on direct feedback from Goulburn residents visiting and calling my office."
Mr Taylor is a Goulburn district resident.
He was speaking about the council's proposed 51.2 per cent rate rise, spread over three years from 2024. Councillors agreed six votes to three at their November 21 meeting to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for the special rate variation.
Mayor Peter Walker backed the application in a lengthy explanation of increasing cost pressures on the organisation.
On Friday, he declined detailed comment on Mr Taylor's statement, saying he'd prefer to talk to the MP himself. He had not previously met with him about the issue.
"Everyone has the right to an opinion and to make comment on the rates," he said.
Mr Taylor said people were already digging deep into savings, working extra hours or taking on additional jobs, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.
He said during these "challenging times," councils needed to focus on maintaining a strong economy.
"My concern is that this proposed special rate variation might have the opposite effect," he said.
"Right now, the priority should be on supporting residents and local businesses. Now is not the time to burden them with additional costs."
The MP said he would make a submission to IPART when community consultation opened in February.
Cr Walker said he'd also spoken to Goulburn MP and shadow local government minister, Wendy Tuckerman about the rate proposal.
He declined to say what Mrs Tuckerman thought of the plan. The Post has requested comment from her office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.