Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

'People can't afford it': Hume MP opposes council rate increase plan

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
December 15 2023 - 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Taylor has urged Goulburn Mulwaree Council not to proceed with a rate rise application. File picture by Louise Thrower.
Angus Taylor has urged Goulburn Mulwaree Council not to proceed with a rate rise application. File picture by Louise Thrower.

Mayor Peter Walker will not be drawn at this stage on Hume MP Angus Taylor's opposition to a council rate rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help