Kids to have the chance to learn soccer with Macarthur FC endorsed coaches

The MFC Bulls School Holiday Clinic is coming back to the Highlands.
The Highlands Soccer Association (HSA) is partnering with Macarthur FC (MFC) again to bring the clinic to the Church Road Playing Fields in Moss Vale on Wednesday, January 17 from 9am to 1pm.
The $70 clinic open to boys and girls aged 5-13 will be action packed and filled with football fun and skill development.
Participants will have a great time, with MFC qualified coaches providing high quality sessions focusing on technique, game awareness and playing the Macarthur FC way.
All clinic packages include:
The Macarthur FC Training Kit is mandatory for all participants to wear and can be purchased for $45 upon registration.
The kit can be used at multiple holiday clinics.
To register, email dir.comps@hsa.org.au or dir.records@hsa.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.