Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Kids to have the chance to learn soccer with Macarthur FC endorsed coaches

By Highlands Soccer Association
December 15 2023 - 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macarthur FC Bulls School Holiday Clinic is returning. Picture supplied.
The Macarthur FC Bulls School Holiday Clinic is returning. Picture supplied.

The MFC Bulls School Holiday Clinic is coming back to the Highlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help