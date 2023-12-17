Multicultural centre ends the year with a cracker of a celebration

The Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) has finished the year off with a bang.
People from all walks of life attended the centre's end of year celebrations at the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, December 15 and there were many dances from different cultures.
Some of the other features of the event included a cultural fashion parade competition for both youngsters and adults, awards, door prizes and music.
Check out the photos from the evening.
The next event for the GMC will be the Goulburn Multicultural Festival at Belmore Park on Saturday, February 11 and will feature street food, markets, dancing, music, kids fun and more.
