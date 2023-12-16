Motorcyclist loses life in crash on rural road north of Crookwell

A motorcyclist has died in a crash north of Binda.
A NSW police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Junction Point Road, Tuena, about 15km north of Binda, at about 10.30am on Saturday, December 16 after reports a motorcyclist had crashed.
Hume police officers and ambulance paramedics attended however the 55-year-old rider, from the ACT, died at the scene.
Police were told the man was riding with a group when he lost control while negotiating a bend in the road and crashed into a guard rail. It occurred on a bridge near the intersection with Peelwood Road.
Police said the man was riding north with a group which had left Canberra that morning. The motorcyclists were planning to have lunch at Tuena.
A crime scene was established and Junction Point Road was closed in both directions for seven hours.
An investigation into the incident is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Several fatal crashes have occurred on Junction Point Road in recent years, including one in 2019 and another in January, 2022 when a motorcyclist also crashed into a safety railing.
Meantime, a woman was flown to Canberra Hospital with leg injuries following a crash near Gunning.
Emergency services were called to Merrill on the Grabben Gullen Road, some 10km northeast of Gunning at about 3.45pm on Saturday, December 16.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said a utility had lost control and rolled, trapping a female in her early twenties.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two females in their twenties were treated by paramedics. One was flown by Toll helicopter to Canberra Hospital with leg injuries.
Multiple ambulance crews and police were on scene. The RFS attended as a precaution.
