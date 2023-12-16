Goulburn Post
Motorcyclist loses life in crash on rural road north of Crookwell

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated December 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published December 16 2023 - 7:03pm
The Toll helicopter was deployed to two crashes, one of them fatal, in the Southern Tablelands on Saturday. File picture by Louise Thrower.
A motorcyclist has died in a crash north of Binda.

