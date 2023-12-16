Fiery two-vehicle crash closes roads west of Goulburn

Two vehicles have gone up in flames in a crash west of Goulburn.
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash at the Range Road/Chinamans Lane intersection, some 7km west of the city. It occurred just before 9.20pm.
All of vehicles' occupants managed to free themselves before the cars became fully involved, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
Three RFS crews, including Goulburn and Middle Arm, are extinguishing the blazes.
Police and ambulance are also on scene.
Both Chinamans Lane and Range Road are closed surrounding the crash and localised diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More to come.
