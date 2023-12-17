Police take action against driver after two-car crash and fire

Police say a man will be issued with an infringement notice for allegedly failing to give way before a fiery two-car crash near Goulburn on Saturday, December 16.
Three RFS units were called to extinguish the cars following the 9.20pm crash at the Chinamans Lane/ Range Road intersection, about 7km west of Goulburn.
Police said a 23-year-old Cobbity man was driving on Chinamans Lane towards Range Road when he allegedly failed to give way at the intersection. His white Subaru outback struck a westbound white Chevrolet Blazer station wagon, driven by a 65-year-old Goulburn man.
Both men had emerged from their vehicles when the cars suddenly caught fire from the earlier impact.
Three RFS crews from Middle Arm and Goulburn later extinguished the blaze, which destroyed both cars.
The road was closed for about 90 minutes while emergency services were on scene. The vehicles were towed.
Neither of the men were injured. They were the vehicles' only occupants.
On Sunday, police said the 23-year-old Cobbity man would be issued a penalty infringement notice for allegedly failing to give way at the intersection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.