Police take action against driver after two-car crash and fire

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated December 17 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:00pm
Police say a man will be issued with an infringement notice for allegedly failing to give way before a fiery two-car crash near Goulburn on Saturday, December 16.

