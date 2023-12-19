Christmas spirit comes early in the form of PCYC's annual convoy

If you heard sirens and bells on Thursday, December 14, it was because Santa Claus was in town.
Leading the annual PCYC Goulburn Christmas Convoy was Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Mission Australia, Headspace, NSW Fire and Rescue, SES, Headspace, Goulburn Rotary, NSW Police and personalities from Eagle FM.
PCYC Goulburn manager Chris Gordon said it was a very good convoy because there were so many families with kids that were ready to greet them.
"We really liked seeing the smiles on all the kids' faces," he said.
"It generated some Christmas good will and was really good for people to recognise the first responders too.
"It's a long year, everyone feels the pinch, so it's nice to celebrate them."
Check out some of the photos from the two and a half hour event.
