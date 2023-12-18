Here at last: Goulburn District Race Club unveils new big screen

The Goulburn District Race Club has unveiled its new on track broadcast big screen and the results are there 'for all to see'.
The size of the LED screen with doors is 8960mm by 5120mm.
Club ceo Robyn Fife said it was been part of the club's planning goals and provided a genuine amenity upgrade for racegoers and the local community.
"It's a welcome addition to the quality of on track facility that the club now offers patrons," she said.
"It also helps bolster our future asset base, improve the quality of event experience we offer the local community and create business development opportunities for our club."
Club president Ken Ikin said the installation could not have come about without the club's important partnership with the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
"The new big screen installation is a $250,000 project which could not have come about without majority support from Goulburn Soldiers Club who are a valued partner of our club," he said.
"The installation was completed as part of our spring racing program and is a long-time goal turned reality for the club.
"We're looking forward to giving information to punters and race goers who are here."
Goulburn Soldiers Club general manager Toni Mitchell said it was a winning investment for both organisations.
"Not only does it enhance the race day experience for avid spectators but also underscores our commitment to the vibrant Goulburn community," she said.
