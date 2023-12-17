Goulburn boy found after extensive search

Police have located one of the boys who went missing from Goulburn on Friday December 15.
However a 12-year-old in his company, Rhys Drage, remains missing.
The Police Transport Command was patrolling Central Railway Station at 9.30pm on Sunday, December 17 when they located 11-year-old Tony Stiles. He was found safe and returned home.
Inquiries continue into Rhys's whereabouts.
Police said the boys were last seen boarding a train at Goulburn Railway Station bound for Sydney' Central Railway Station, at 7.54pm Friday.
Hume Police officers were notified and commenced inquiries.
Rhys is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 130cm tall, of slim build, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing bright red TN Nike shoes and in possession of a black mountain bike.
Anyone with information into Rhys's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
