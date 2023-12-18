Curraweela community rejoices over telecommunications tower breakthrough

Persistence has paid off for the Curraweela community with news that a communications tower has been awarded federal funding.
The voice and data tower was one of 74 projects to receive federal government co-funding in the recently announced Regional Connectivity Program round three. Telstra will also fund the Curraweela tower, which will cost $1.63 million.
Resident, Frank Startari, has led the charge for the infrastructure over the past 10 years. His efforts picked up pace following the March, 2023 Curraweela fire, which left many people without communication on the day it broke out and afterwards.
Mr Startari said he was very happy with the announcement, as were others in the locality 20km north of Taralga. One resident told him she didn't feel like she lived in a "third world country" any longer.
"She said she always felt like Curraweela was being treated like a district in the Hunger Games movie series, where the elite live in the city and get all the services and we get treated like we're second rate peasants," Mr Startari said.
"Another person is very happy as she has a pacemaker which transmits data, but needs to be in the house near the WiFi for it to work. If she's outside and has an episode, no data will make its way to the central monitoring area. Mobile signal will give her coverage all day."
Curraweela residents have also assisted many commuters on the Taralga to Oberon Road, or Main Road 256, who have crashed, been stranded by fire, flood or injuries. Mr Startari said there had been several fatalities on the road.
On each occasion, residents have had to reach a landline to call for assistance. In future, the tower will give a mobile signal to avoid this occurring, he says. Some 1574 commuters use the road daily, according to traffic counts.
"There was a fire at Golspie (on December 14) and we could smell the smoke, but again, we had to make our way back to the house and use our landlines to alert neighbours," Mr Startari said.
"Some people use WiFi calling, but also have to be in their house. We don't get the emergency alerts as we don't have a signal."
The tower would also enable home businesses to take mobile calls, without people travelling to Taralga to retrieve messages. Importantly, Mr Startari said it would give farmers vital communication in the event of a farm accident.
Now he's hoping Telstra will consult the community about possible tower locations. Eight property owners, with high elevations, have nominated their holdings as options.
"There are many possible sites as electricity and an unused optic fibre cable run along the main road for some six to eight kilometres. This means a tower can be located anywhere along that stretch," Mr Startari said.
Telstra regional general manager, Chris Taylor, acknowledged Curraweela had been asking for a mobile and voice data tower for many years.
"We're glad to answer the call as part of the federal government's Regional Connectivity Program (RCP)," he said in a statement.
"Providing regional connectivity is not just a Telstra responsibility. It's a challenge that must be shared between federal, state and local governments and with providers like us and other mobile carriers.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand our mobile coverage, including co-investment opportunities like the RCP, where providers, governments and communities work together to deliver great outcomes."
Telstra has previously rejected Curraweela's calls for the infrastructure.
Mr Taylor said securing federal funding was a key step.
"Once contracts are finalised between all parties, we'll be able to start the necessary planning to start work," he said.
The Goulburn Post understands no site has been decided at this stage. A construction timeframe will depend on site acquisition and approvals, among other factors. The location will also govern the tower's reach.
Mr Startari thanked Upper Lachlan CEO, Alex Waldron, Mayor Pam Kensit and several councillors for writing to Telstra on the community's behalf. He also expressed his appreciation to Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, Hume MP Angus Taylor, Taralga fire captain John Sullivan and Telsta CEO, Vicki Brady for their support.
"(Next year) is looking a lot brighter than the disastrous 2023. Please don't let us down Telstra," he said.
