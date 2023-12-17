Goulburn Mulwaree staff achievements celebrated at awards ceremony

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has proudly acknowledged the exceptional commitment and dedication of its long-serving staff members at its Staff Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, December 14.
The event served as a platform to honour and celebrate the remarkable service of 30 individuals who have contributed significantly to council's success.
The staff members who received awards were acknowledged for their unwavering loyalty and commitment, with service periods ranging from 10 years to an impressive 35 years, amounting to a collective 630 years of service to the Council.
The remarkable milestone is a testament to the supportive and nurturing work environment that Goulburn Mulwaree Council provides, fostering long-term professional relationships.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Johansson said that the council has been overjoyed by the efforts of the staff.
"Council takes immense pride in being an employer of choice, offering a workplace that values and rewards dedication, expertise, and loyalty," Mr Johansson said.
"The council firmly believes that the longevity of its staff members is a reflection of the positive work culture and opportunities for growth and development that it provides."
"These dedicated individuals have played an integral role in Council's achievements, contributing their skills and knowledge to the betterment of the Goulburn community." Mr Johansson said.
Council looks forward to many more years of collaboration and success with these exceptional individuals.
