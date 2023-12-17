Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree staff achievements celebrated at awards ceremony

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 10:31am
Community success celebrated at awards ceremony. Image supllied.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has proudly acknowledged the exceptional commitment and dedication of its long-serving staff members at its Staff Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, December 14.

