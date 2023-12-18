Hinton reflects on challenges, community cooperation as he takes up new role

Inspector Matt Hinton is leaving as Goulburn Police Station's officer in charge.
He has spent almost five years in the role and said he was moving to Taree, within the Manning/Great Lakes Police District, to take up the equivalent position.
"Its bittersweet, as I am moving to be closer to family, however I've built a strong bond with the community in Goulburn. I'm very proud of the team of officers who work day and night, to make Goulburn a very safe community," he said.
"I leave a strong group of officers, who face a challenging environment and I ask the community to be kind to first responders. They put their mind and bodies on the line to help people in their times of need.
"They work at all hours including when most of us are asleep, dealing with the best and worst that humans do to one another. It makes a huge difference that several locals regularly drop into the station and say thanks, or drop in scones. What a lovely gesture of goodwill."
Inspector Hinton attested from Goulburn's NSW Police Academy in 2003. He was stationed in busy metropolitan commands, Bourke, the the north coast, including six years at Taree, and was appointed Yass Police Station officer in charge before taking up the Goulburn role in early 2020. At that time, he replaced Chief Inspector John Sheehan.
Inspector Hinton said he was most proud of the emergency services cooperation and community partnerships over recent years. This had endured through "difficult times" like COVID-19 and numerous natural disasters.
"Partnerships with Goulburn Mulwaree Council for a safer community environment, Rotary and Anglicare in the hope of the elimination of domestic and family violence, and the Multicultural Centre building a stronger, inclusive and diverse community, are all highlights of what can happen when Police and (agencies) work together," he said.
"With the introduction of coercive control legislation, and the continuing focus on domestic and family violence intervention and support, I am hopeful intimate partner violence reduces and police can work with partner agencies to intervene early and change coercive control in relationships before it leads to physical violence."
Goulburn Mulwaree experienced a 58.3 per cent rise in domestic violence related assaults in the five years to September, 2023, Bureau of Crime Statistics data revealed. Inspector Hinton attributed this to the many support measures, such as apps, that had brought the issue into public view and empowered women to take action.
When he arrived in Goulburn, Inspector Hinton cited road safety as a major priority. In 2020 he spoke of the traumatic impact of road fatalities on family and friends.
He described road safety as "unfinished business" and said he was disappointed crash trauma and death were still occurring "all too frequently, impacting families particularly at Christmas".
"(This includes) nine fatalities over the past weekend, including a motorcyclist in his 50s enjoying a ride with friends near Tuena, leaving a family devastated," Inspector Hinton said.
"My message to the community is to switch on when you turn the vehicle on, don't be a 'cruise control' driver, be alert and attentive and be ready to react, drive to the conditions and don't drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The grief of families and friends is heartbreaking, and impacts the entire community."
Inspector Hinton thanked the community for its support and wished everyone a safe 2024. He said he would miss Goulburn and its network of people who stood up for causes and acted when things needed to be done.
Dan Strickland, who worked closely with Inspector Hinton in several roles, including as Mission Australia's southeastern/ACT regional manager, said his friend had given an "amazing few years" to the role.
"He has been passionate for his community and always open to taking part in community service initiatives and being a great resource for those of us working (in Goulburn and district)," he said.
"He was a regular at the man walk and from a personal perspective, he has provided me so much support and advice along the way too. He will be missed and we wish him well on the next stage of his career."
Inspector Hinton will spend his last day in the role on Wednesday, December 20. Inspector Dave Cowell from Yass will fill the role temporarily for three months until a permanent replacement is announced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.