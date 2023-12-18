Christmas for all, Uniting Church offers free lunch for Goulburn community

Goulburn Uniting Church are throwing open their doors and their hearts to the community for a Christmas day lunch.
The lunch has been taking place for years to ensure no one spends Christmas Day alone.
Long term volunteer Jan Lawton said the day is always a wonderful one.
"We tend to get quite a few people through the door which is always great to see," Ms Lawton said.
This year is set to be an extra special one with one of the volunteers, a former chef gearing up to provide a cooked lunch for those looking to attend.
Goulburn Uniting Church Secretary Dot Keegan said everyone is welcome to the event.
"It doesn't matter who you are, if you might be spending Christmas Day alone, we're here to make sure it's still a Merry day," Ms Keegan said.
The day is completely free of charge but donations for the church are welcome.
Ms Keegan said it's been great to see so many volunteers show up to help over the years.
"We've had people in the past show up to to assist with the clean up which has been a great help," Ms Keegan said.
The lunch will be taking place on Monday, December 25 at 43 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn.
People are encouraged to show up from midday for a 12.30pm start.
Christmas Day services at the church will be taking place will also be taking place at 8.30am.
The lunch is an alcohol free event and for anyone with questions leading up to the day, Ms Lawton can be contacted on 0427 125 332.
