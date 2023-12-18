Thousands raised for Goulburn Base Hospital equipment

Goulburn Base Hospital is one step closer to purchasing new equipment thanks to the generosity of the community.
Coins for Care, previously known as Miles of Pennies run by BDCU Hospital Fundraising has thanked the community for raising more than $2000 towards the cause.
Client Service Manager Melinda Smereczanski said that the company was thrilled with the outcome of the day.
"We had a successful morning raising $2,171 with a couple of donations after we finished our total was $2,229.55," Ms Smereczanski said.
All coins donated were placed on a mural designed by artist Sally Dunne that depicted Goulburn Base Hospital.
Volunteers from BDCU lined Auburn Street on Saturday, December 16 to raise money for a new Non Invasive Hemodynamic continuous monitoring system that will provide physiologic information without the risks of invasive monitoring for those suffering with heart conditions.
Since starting up more than 10 years ago, BDCU has managed to raise more than $350,000 for Goulburn Base Hospital.
More information on how to donate to the organisation to improve the healthcare facilities available to Goulburn can be found through the BDCU Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.