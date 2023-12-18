Hume Conservatorium caps off successful year with concerts

Bands and ensembles performing included Concert Band, Vocal Local, Bridge to Sing, Voice Works, senior rock bands The March and Regional Battle of the Bands finalists, The Slightly Deranged Monkeys. This was topped up by the contemporary music staff band, The Disciplinarians, scholarship performances by Zadan Evans on piano and Austin Johnson and the Midnight Mojo band, and a virtuoso guitar performance by Liam King.

