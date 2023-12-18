Goulburn Post
Hume Conservatorium caps off successful year with concerts

By Giselle Newbury*
December 18 2023 - 5:42pm
Hume Conservatorium held its end of your concerts from December 11 to 14, with more than 250 students, family and friends attending.

