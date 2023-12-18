Hume Conservatorium caps off successful year with concerts

Hume Conservatorium held its end of your concerts from December 11 to 14, with more than 250 students, family and friends attending.
Monday night featured a small concert with Allegro Strings for family and friends.
Tuesday night was a main stage concert for our junior and beginner groups to show their stuff. Performances by our smaller ensembles included String Bling, Recordia, Don't Fret and the Junior Rock Band. There were great performances by this wide range of budding musicians, capped off by a staff duet on viola and cello.
Thursday night was our end of year concert and presentation, featuring performances by advanced groups and ensembles, scholarship holders and tertiary students, culminating in an "all in" performance involving choirs, bands and strings.
Bands and ensembles performing included Concert Band, Vocal Local, Bridge to Sing, Voice Works, senior rock bands The March and Regional Battle of the Bands finalists, The Slightly Deranged Monkeys. This was topped up by the contemporary music staff band, The Disciplinarians, scholarship performances by Zadan Evans on piano and Austin Johnson and the Midnight Mojo band, and a virtuoso guitar performance by Liam King.
In the presentations, 38 students received individual achievement awards, four students received tuition awards and seven received scholarships, covering tuition, scholarship ensemble and musicianship classes.
The scholarships were supported by local community members including the Katz Family, the Blake/Sheridan family, the Suttle family, The Ros Murphy Keyboard Scholarship, The Baldsing Jazz Scholarship, as well as support from the Hume Conservatorium board and the Department of Education.
Hume Conservatorium prides itself on developing music skills for all ages from pre-school to post-school, for young and old. Music education can support outcomes for well-being, cognition and reducing social isolation.
Enrolments for 2024 are currently open for new students. Visit our website for more information. www.humecon.nsw.edu.au
