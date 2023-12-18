Tuckerman urges council to press pause on rate increase application

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman has voiced her concerns about the "impact" of a proposed council rate rise on the community.
Mrs Tuckerman, who is also shadow NSW local government minister, said she believed Goulburn Mulwaree Council should defer consideration of the plan.
"The timing for the Special Rate Variation application is not conducive to the current cost of living pressures being experienced by local ratepayers," she said in a statement.
"I believe the council should pause to reconsider a rate variation next year. I am aware that the council would need to consider budgetary implications and that any future variations would need to take into consideration a pause.
"Next year the council will have a better understanding of the impacts to the cost of living for businesses and communities they serve."
She was speaking after federal Hume MP, Angus Taylor spoke out against Gouburn Mulwaree Council's proposed 51.2 per cent rate rise across three years from 2024/25. He said he'd fielded numerous representations from constituents about cost of living pressures and "now was not the time" for the rate hike.
Mrs Tuckerman said it was important that councillors recognised the impact on ratepayers "feeling the pinch."
"...A rate rise right now will see many people in Goulburn suffer financial hardship," she said.
"I have made personal representations to the Mayor (Peter Walker), the CEO (Aaron Johansson and the local government minister (Ron Hoenig) highlighting my concerns about the impacts special rate variations will have in Goulburn and communities across NSW."
Cr Walker has declined to respond via the media to the politicians' public comments.
While acknowledging that councils were not immune from rising costs of infrastructure, operating costs and operating costs, Mrs Tuckerman said the Coalition had supported these expenses, including through subsidisation of the emergency services levy.
"It is clearly no longer the case under a NSW Labor government," she said.
"Poor financial decisions from Labor are resulting in the costs being passed on to councils."
She argued withdrawal of the levy subsidy had been the "tipping point" for many councils to apply for rate rises.
However Local Government NSW, the representative body for councils, has been lobbying for several years, including under the Coalition, to end cost shifting onto the sector.
Mrs Tuckerman said she had asked the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to review the rate peg methodology. IPART uses 26 costs components to measure price changes experienced by the "average council" to set the peg.
She said the new methodology, which followed consultation, was simpler and would more accurately reflect councils' cost rises. It also "better captured the diversity of councils across the state."
"This review by the former government was to (avoid) the disparate high and lows of rate peg determination and to assist in a more stable rate peg outlook," she said.
Goulburn Mulwaree's rate peg has been set at 4.5 per cent for 2024/25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.