Fire from Christmas tree results in damage to district home

Part of a Gouburn district house sustained damage after a fire broke out from a Christmas tree on Tuesday, December 19.
Three RFS crews and a Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue unit were called to a Mount Wayo property, off the Crookwell Road, some 16kn north of Goulburn at 5.25am.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy said said on arrival, crews found smoke emanating from the brick veneer home. Personnel contained the outbreak to one room by 6.05am.
NSW Fire and Rescue firefighter, Ben Lynch, said a small fire started in a front lounge room from a Christmas tree. The room sustained smoke and water damage following the crew's direct attack on flames.
The home's occupants safely evacuated and called Triple zero.
Mr Lynch reminded people at this time of year to check the electrical safety around Christmas trees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.