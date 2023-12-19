'Downright good club member' receives Rotary's highest honour

Geoff Thrower had little idea of the forces that had gathered behind his back when he arrived at Goulburn Rotary's Christmas meeting on Monday, December 18.
The member of five years received the surprise of his life when he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship, Rotary's highest honour. The award recognises significant service to the Rotary organisation, its values, and the community.
In his address, member Steve Ruddell said the honour, named after a Chicago lawyer, was a tribute to those who put service above self to benefit local and international communities.
"They're not given out lightly," Mr Ruddell said.
"A member nominated Geoff and it was a unanimous decision by the board to make the award."
He said Mr Thrower was heavily involved in the club and had set it up with administrative and financial aspects, as well as a strategic plan.
"He's at almost every event and he's been a bit of a stalwart in helping me as president," Mr Ruddell said.
"Everyone respects him and he's a downright good club member."
He was given a certificate and pin as part of the award.
Mr Thrower said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the honour.
"It's a very prestigious award and something I will treasure for quite some time," he said.
Mr Thrower joined the former Goulburn Rotary Club in June, 2018 after his retirement from ARTC as a rail safety investigator. He spent 43 years in the rail industry.
"I was committed to my job and didn't have time to give back to the community," he said.
"I'm pretty passionate about what the community has done for me and the need to return that."
Goulburn's three Rotary Clubs merged in 2020. Mr Thrower became treasurer in March, 2021 and president in the following July.
He said no one aspect of his membership stood out but the clubs' merger had been "very successful" and made Rotary more effective in the community.
"The club is very financial and we'll give away a lot of money this year," he said.
"...Rotary is a very fulfilling pastime because you can see the good it does not only in the community but the world. It's such a well respected organisation."
Tony and Adriana Lamarra were also awarded Paul Harris Fellowships in 2023, while Cr Bob Kirk received the honour in 2022.
Mr Ruddell said it had been a "very hectic" year as president, with the book fair, monthly markets, charity golf day, other regular activities and international projects.
"We have lots coming up next year too and plenty of money to donate," he said.
