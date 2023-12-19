Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn tennis community farewells Kath Walcott

By Ruth Gibson
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kath Walcott being presented certificate for Volunteering by then Club President Sue Leahy. Image supplied.
Kath Walcott being presented certificate for Volunteering by then Club President Sue Leahy. Image supplied.

Goulburn Tennis Club legend Kath Walcott has passed away at the age of 85.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help