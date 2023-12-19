Goulburn tennis community farewells Kath Walcott

Goulburn Tennis Club legend Kath Walcott has passed away at the age of 85.
Ms Walcott was a dearly loved wife of Ken (dec.), loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Vicki, cherished grandmother of Maggie and Daniel, great grandmother of Jaxon. She was also the sister and sister-in-law of Bernie (dec.), Ken (dec.) and Sue, Helen and Laurie Hogg.
Ms Walcott was also a dedicated member of the Goulburn Tennis Club for decades and passed away on Monday, December 18 at Warrigal Aged Care.
She started playing tennis at the club when she was 20 in the late 1950s.
It wasn't long after she started playing tennis, that Ms Walcott became involved in the committee of the club and became secretary.
She remained secretary of the club until 2012, making her time as secretary last more than 50 years.
When she was finally able to step back, she became assistant secretary, a position she held until 2018.
Throughout this time, she played tennis until injury and age caught up with her around 2010.
Not only were there all the duties that being a secretary of a volunteer organisation entailed, there were also many tournaments, events, and local competitions she assisted with.
Ms Walcott organised the Lilac Time Tennis Tournament each year, which attracted a lot of tennis players to Goulburn.
The records and scores of the tournaments are still held at the club.
Players came from around the state and indeed Australia to play.
The likes of Ken Rosewell, Lou Hoad and Tony Roche played at the Club.
The tournament was considered to be a huge deal in the tennis world NSW.
One can only imagine how Ms Walcott did the Lilac Time Competition without the help of computers.
Ms Walcott was the driving force behind the Goulburn Tennis Club's Bishop Street team entered in the intertown competition on Sunday mornings, with other teams from Cooma, Queanbeyan, Bookham and Gunning for 30 years.
These intertown competitions ran from 1980 to 2010.
Each year the Goulburn Tennis Club has held the Club Championships and she would assist with the organisation of these and provide the refreshments.
The club has competitions four nights per week for 40 weeks per year.
Ms Walcott assisted with the ladies' competition every Monday evening throughout this time.
She would open the canteen and sell drinks and snacks; she'd collect the scores and shut up the club at 10pm.
About 20 years ago Ms Walcott started the Saturday morning competition.
This competition has been a great breeding ground for many players today.
Many young people started playing on Saturdays with their parents, and then progressed into the seniors competition. This is still going today.
Ms Walcott was also the publicity officer for the club.
Each week she would write out the tennis results and take them down to the Penny Post (Goulburn Post).
She continued to do this up until 10 years ago at which time the Post insisted on them being typed.
In 2017 the club started the Goulburn Tennis Seniors event, which is held in March every year.
Ms Walcott was the first person to put her hand up to work in the canteen and bake a slice or cake for sale.
Even though she was sick she managed to make a caramel slice for the seniors tournament in 2023.
Ms Walcott was made a Life Member of the Goulburn Tennis Club in 1990.
When you talk to other members of clubs throughout the state, they are amazed the club still had a Saturday morning competition and indeed four competitions nights per week.
This is because of the great work that Ms Walcott completed for more than 60 years at the Club.
Goulburn Tennis Club survives because of the volunteers.
For Ms Walcott to have volunteered her spare time for this incredible amount of time is truly remarkable.
Ms Walcott's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11am Wednesday, December 27 at Craig's Hill Chapel and Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn.
