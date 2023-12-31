Keep the kids entertained these school holidays

The 2024 school holidays have arrived, here's a list of things to keep the kids entertained all summer long.
Fairy Erin and her Unicorn, Piccolo, will sing and dance their way through Fairyland with all-new original music for kids at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, January 12. Piccolo (a real miniature pony) will showcase his tricks as the magical team discover how imagination can create endless possibilities of fun. This show is perfect for preschool-aged children and anyone young at heart. Parents will be required to stay for the show starting at 10am.
Hume Con has partnered with Grow the Music to offer a free workshop consisting of five days of Deadly Music and Hiphop Workshops for Aboriginal young people between the ages of 12 and 19. The program is funded by the Office of Regional Youth. The program will be running from January 8 to January 12 from 8am to 5pm. Text your name and age to the Hume Con on 0422 337 017 to lock your place in.
Join Goulburn Mulwarree Library on a bear hunt taking place throughout the whole building. Children from ages 3 and up will weave through grass, stomp through mud and hopefully catch a bear. The hunt will be taking place on Tuesday, January 9 from 10.30am.
Get your hands dirty making a fun terrarium to brighten up your bedroom or living space at the library on Tuesday, January 16. In a large jam jar, create layers of decorative base materials, plant a range of interesting rainforest plants, add magical fairy lights, and adorn your own miniature world for woodland creatures or dinosaurs to live. The workshop kicks off at 2pm and parents are not required to stay.
Join a Youth Services team for the school holiday program from Tuesday, January 16 which will include a visit to Raging Waters, Luna Park and Batemans Bay Beach as well as heaps of hands on activities at the Community Centre. The program is for 12-18 year old's with all activities staring and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre, unless otherwise stated, with support available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included but operate different times each day so contact Goulburn Youth Services direct for further information.
Let your children's artistic side shine with a friendly competition held from Friday, January 19. The competition is open for young artists between 5 and 18 years old. The portraits that will be on display are made by young artists living in the Goulburn region depicting people who are special to the artists - someone they know and who plays a significant role in their lives. To enter your kids in the fun email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Get creative with your teen these summer holidays and join Kylie from Made by Me, as she demonstrates how make your own accessories. Participants will be able to design and create their own earrings, key fob, shoelaces, scrunchies, and beaded pens. Everything will be supplied to make your creations and Kylie will be available to complete any sewing requirements. You just need to turn up and have fun. Parents are not required to stay if not attending the workshop. The workshop will be taking place at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Saturday, January 20 from 2pm.
Hume Conservatorium is offering a FREE composition and song writing camp for young people aged 15 -19 At the Mountain Trails Camp in Wee Jasper from Monday, January 22. The Regional Music Workshops will offer emerging musicians aged 15-19 a 4-day residential camp during the January holidays in Wee Jasper in the Yass Valley. The focus of the workshops will be on the creation of new original work and networking with other young emerging musicians from regional NSW. The program will offer young people opportunities to develop new original music. It will include workshops in song writing, composition, production, performance and stagecraft workshops with facilitators skilled in all areas of performance, production and composition including vocal, strings, guitar and composition. The workshops will culminate in a performance of new original works for family and friends. Young people will have the opportunity to form new groups, develop songs, share experiences and create, record and perform original works. Further information on the camp can be found by emailing enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au.
Spend the day in the Library tweaking your STEAM skills. Join the Library and the Youth Services team in an action-packed day where you will make mini solar powered boats and cars. Assemble electrical components, panels, and screws to make your vehicle come to life. Attendees will also build a Buzz game using electrical boards and batteries. The session includes two building classes, time to watch your creation at work, lunch, and the opportunity to take the Sphero Ball Robots for a whirl if time permits. For ages 12 years and over. Parents are not required to stay. The workshop is running from Tuesday, January 23 from 10.30am.
Self portraiture painting School Holiday Workshop For children aged 6+.Come along to the Gallery and learn the fine art of self portraiture. In this two hour class you will learn how to render a likeness in paint, use colour expressively and communicate a narrative through art. The class will be taking place for children aged 6 and up on Thursday, January 25 from 10am.
Australia Day for Goulburn in 2024 will return to Victoria Park with a free barbeque breakfast and a junior cricket match at Seiffert Oval. The Goulburn Aquatic Centre, which is located in Victoria Park, will also be open with free entry for all patrons attending the day. The Citizenship Ceremony will include First Nation performers, Ambassador Address and the awarding of Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior and Junior Sportspersons of the Year and Event of the Year. The event will include a multicultural market and food stallholders, kids activities, live local music and a wellness space. The Goulburn Aquatic Centre will also host a pool party, with free entry for all patrons attending on the day. The day kicks off at 9am on Friday, January 26 at 163 Faithful Street.
Marulan will celebrate Australia Day with a big Australia Day BBQ - free entry with donations welcomed on entry. The family fun commences at 4pm at the Marulan Soccer Fields with loads of fun for the kids, live entertainment, rides, food trucks/carnival food and fireworks. The citizen awards are also back this year. Please send all nominations to tegan_5_57@hotmail.com by Wednesday, January 10. Marulan Australia Day Celebrations is proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Gunlake Quarry.
Experience the world of life drawing in this two hour workshop. Working from life with a clothed model, you will learn about proportions of the body, situating the figure in space and how to tackle some tricky things such as illustrating foreshortening and how to draw feet. The program will be running for kids ages 8 and up and will be taking place from 10am at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Monday, January 29.
Looking for things to do in the upcoming school holidays? PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. The structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure PCYC pride themselves in offering something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, PCYC have plenty on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of their 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. The programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. PCYC also accept Creative Kids vouchers at all of their clubs. Bring along morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat canteen facilities are also available for pre-order lunch. The programs will be taking place from Monday, December 18 right up until the end of January on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street from 8.30am. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
School Holidays are here and there is a lot of fun to be had. Goulburn South Aspire OSHC Christmas/Summer Vacation Care have put together a huge program of events for the December/January School School Holidays. The group have all sorts of fun things on offer like an incursion days, trip to the fire station, excursion to Back to the Arcade, movie day and baking are just some of the amazing activities planned running - all programs are completely free with lunch, drinks and snacks provided but will have strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Limited spots are available so make sure you contact them for more information or to book in. The program will be taking place from Monday, December 18 until the end of January from 7am at 2 Addison Street, Goulburn. Email goulburnnps@aspire-oshc.com.au. Phone 0456 814 711.
