Missing Goulburn boy found in Campbelltown

A second boy missing from Goulburn has been located safe and well.
Police issued an appeal for public assistance after two boys, aged 11 and 12, were last seen boarding a train from Goulburn on Friday, December 15.
On Sunday December 17, officers from the Police Transport Command (PTC) were patrolling Central Railway Station and located the 11-year-old boy.
On Monday December the 12-year-old boy was located at Queen Street, Campbelltown by Campbelltown City Police.
Police thank the media and community for their assistance
