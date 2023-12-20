Help out Goulburn community organisations with donations this festive season

Meals on Wheels is calling out to the community to donate food to the organisation ahead of the festive season.
Organisations such as Meals on Wheels provide the community with meals delivered straight to their door for those unable to leave their house.
Meals on Wheels Service Manager Sharon Grummer said that any food people can spare to help the organisation help the community is always appreciated.
"We haven't been getting much in the way of donations lately," Ms Grummer said.
"Donations and the help of the volunteers is really what keeps us going."
Ms Grummer acknowledged a recent festive donation from the Goulburn Lions Club.
"They gave us two boxes of their mini Christmas cakes which was nice," Ms Grummer said.
"Everything helps and it all adds up."
Meals on Wheels works year round to ensure no one goes without meals especially in the festive season.
Goulburn Meals on Wheels recently celebrated 52 years serving the community and with the assistance of donations and volunteers will continue to do so.
All food donations can be made during office hours at 60 Clifford Street, Goulburn.
Further information about how to become a volunteer to continue the hard work of those involved can be found through the Meals on Wheels Facebook page.
