Severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Inlands

Residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall over the next several hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning about 6.20pm on Tuesday, December 19, for parts of the Illawarra, Hunter, Goulburn and other areas.
"A trough extending from northwest New South Wales through central parts of the state is generating severe thunderstorms in a hot and humid environment ahead of a strengthening upper trough," the bureau said.
The warning said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 9.20 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.