Keep your kids entertained and educated at PCYC these school holidays

Looking for ways to keep the kids busy these school holidays? PCYC Goulburn is offering something for everyone in 2023.
This year PCYC is running school holiday programs across the entire school holiday period, starting in December with Christmas crafts and running right up to the end of January with sporting activities, there is nothing the kids won't love.
PCYC has shown dedication to running a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday programs for school kids of all ages for years.
From coding to skateboarding, there is a fun filled day on offer for everyone.
Even if you're travelling, members of PCYC have 66 clubs spread across the state so the kids can be entertained regardless of where you are.
PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches who have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment.
The school holiday programs kick off before Christmas with crafts and cooking and run right through to Wednesday, 31 with rock climbing and marble painting.
All information and a full timetable of school holiday fun can be found on the PCYC website.
