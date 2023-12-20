'The world is your oyster': Young sports stars receive helping hand

Rugby league players Jason 'Toots' Croker and Todd Carney had an early kick-start to their careers that at least one person hasn't forgotten.
As former Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, Margaret O'Neill explained, both were Ray Harvey Sports Foundation recipients.
Mrs O'Neill, a Foundation director, reflects proudly on the former Kangaroos players but she's just as complimentary of Goulburn's up and coming young sports stars.
"I take a lot of pride in helping kids and seeing them go on to play overseas and the like," she said.
The almost 40-year-old Foundation, started by Mrs O'Neill and her late husband, Barry, Des Rowley and Tony Lamarra, has granted scholarships to some 500 students over the years. It was named in honour of Ray Harvey, a NSW hockey representative, all-round sportsman and former council employee.
On Tuesday, December 20, Mayor Peter Walker, Mrs O'Neill and fellow Foundation directors, Mick O'Neill and Cr Carol James distributed 13 scholarships to students in a ceremony at the council chambers.
The total $3000 will help the junior athletes with equipment and travel costs in their chosen sports.
The recipients were: Hockey players Ruby McIntosh, Sid McPherson, Claire Nichols, Charlotte Owen, Cameron Schultz, Tegan Schultz, Airlee Sheil and Eamon Sheil; Jordan Sturgiss (lawn bowls), Marlie McKellar (Rugby 7s), Holly Doggett (soccer), Stella Rose Douglas (swimming/athletics) and Jackson Schultz (swimming).
Mayor Peter Walker told the youths that past recipients like hurdler Josh Kalozi and hockey player, Dylan Downey had represented Australia in the US and Malaysia respectively.
"The world is your oyster," he said.
Cr Walker praised all the current recipients and noted their representative honours. But he said 12-year-old Jordan Sturgiss and Goulburn's Commonwealth Games double gold medallist, Ellen Ryan, had boosted recognition of lawn bowls.
Jordan, a Goulburn High School student, has been playing the sport for 10 months. He said Ellen had inspired, mentored and helped coach him.
"I wanted to set myself the goal of representing Australia," he said.
In October, Jordan represented the ACT under 18s at the Australian Championships in Sorrento, Western Australia.
Thirteen-year-old Claire Nicholls was similarly grateful for the Foundation's help. She played for the ACT under 13s side at the National Hockey Championships in September. Claire, a Trinity Catholic College student, has played the sport for eight years.
"It's exciting to be able to use the money on my sport and it's an honour to have the talent," the goalkeeper said.
She named her role model as Hockeyroos goalkeeper, Rachael Lynch.
Cr Walker urged all recipients to be respectful of and grateful to their parents for the sacrifices they made for their children's sport.
"I know Margaret's (O'Neill) message is to compete fairly and be dedicated," he said.
The Foundation's round two funding for 2023/24 will be advertised on the council website in early 2024.
