Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

'The world is your oyster': Young sports stars receive helping hand

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
December 20 2023 - 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peter Walker and Ray Harvey Sports Foundation directors Cr Carol James, Mick O'Neill and Margaret O'Neill with the scholarship recipients on Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Mayor Peter Walker and Ray Harvey Sports Foundation directors Cr Carol James, Mick O'Neill and Margaret O'Neill with the scholarship recipients on Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Rugby league players Jason 'Toots' Croker and Todd Carney had an early kick-start to their careers that at least one person hasn't forgotten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.