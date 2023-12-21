Last meeting farewells 'community advocate,' struts festive fashion

Mayor Peter Walker has thanked Goulburn's departing 'top cop' for his service to the community.
Cr Walker also presented Inspector Matt Hinton with a gift in a presentation before Goulburn Mulwaree Council's meeting on Tuesday, December 19.
The Mayor said Inspector Hinton, the officer in charge at Goulburn Police Station, had run a smooth operation since his appointment in early 2020.
"He's gone way above community expectations and he'll be sadly missed," Cr Walker told The Post.
"All the staff at Goulburn station are very good and that's a testament to Matt and (Hume Police District commander) Paul Condon."
The mayor said Inspector Hinton was committed to the community and turned up to almost every event, whether it be Christmas in the Park, the Goulburn Multicultural Festival or the multitude of other fixtures.
"He's always advocating for Goulburn. At the same time Matt is very strong on enforcing the law and fostering education programs around that," he said.
Inspector Hinton spent his last day on the job on Wednesday, December 20. He will take up his appointment as Taree Police Station's officer in charge on December 27. Inspector Hinton said he was moving north with his wife and children to be closer to family.
Meantime, the council's last meeting of the year was a chance to spread the festive spirit.
Cr Walker donned a colourful Christmas shirt while Cr Andrew Banfield opted for a Santa suit and cap. The latter traditionally dresses in Christmas garb at the December meeting. This year's attire possibly out-did past fashions in what was his last Christmas meeting after 15 years on the council. Cr Banfield previously said he would not re-contest the September, 2024 council election.
The mayor wished the community a happy Christmas and urged them to drive safely.
"We don't need more stress put on police and hospital workers, so please drive carefully," he said.
