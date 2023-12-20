Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Queanbeyan Christmas tree festival lights up the community

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 21 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merran and Greg Toone, and David and Lina Wiesner.
Merran and Greg Toone, and David and Lina Wiesner.

The Queanbeyan Presbyterian Church has completely decked out the premises more with than 40 sparkling Christmas Trees for the days leading up to Christmas for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.