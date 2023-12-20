Queanbeyan Christmas tree festival lights up the community

The Queanbeyan Presbyterian Church has completely decked out the premises more with than 40 sparkling Christmas Trees for the days leading up to Christmas for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.
The entire community is invited to come get into the festive spirit and admire the collection of a forest of brightly decorated Christmas Trees and other festive decorations including a nativity scene and inflatable Santas.
Pastor of the Queanbeyan Presbytarian Church Robert McMullan said that the display is the perfect way to get into the festive season.
"The Christmas Tree Festival is more than just a display; it's a celebration of community spirit and a chance to showcase the real meaning behind the Christmas season," Pastor McMullan said.
"Each tree tells a different part of the Christmas story."
The festival was built on the success of last year's event, which saw an impressive collaboration between local Queanbeyan businesses and organisations with the church.
Visitors are invited to come see the intricately decorated trees, each with its own unique theme and style.
"Come and experience the wonder the community spirit, and the true meaning of Christmas at our festival," Pastor McMullan said.
The festival provides a perfect backdrop for family outings, romantic evenings, and memorable photo opportunities as well as plenty of fun festive activities for the kids.
The businesses participating in the festival were given a theme that aligns with their brand, encouraging them to unleash their creativity in decorating a Christmas tree.
The offer to decorate a tree not only provides a team-building opportunity for businesses but also offers a platform for showcasing their contribution to the local community.
The festival is running from Monday, December 18 to Friday, December 22 between 6pm and 8.30pm with a special carol service to be held on Saturday, December 23.
The event is completely free and is located at the Queanbeyan Presbyterian Church on the corner of Morisset and Lowe Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.