Goulburn Mulwaree service closures over Christmas and New Year period

By Staff Reporters
December 21 2023 - 11:26am
Civic Centre will be closed from Wednesday, Decemeber 21 and will reopen on Monday, Janary 8. Image from file.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced that various services will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period.

