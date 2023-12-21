Goulburn Mulwaree service closures over Christmas and New Year period

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced that various services will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period.
Closures include:
Civic Centre - closed from midday Thursday 21 December 2023 - no payments will be taken from Council's Customer Service team after 11am on Thursday 21 December 2023, reopens. 8.30am Monday 8 January 2024.
Community Centre - closed from midday Thursday 21 December 2023, reopens 8.30am Monday 8 January 2024.
Goulburn Animal Shelter - closed from midday Thursday 21 December 2023, reopens 8.30am Monday 8 January 2024.
Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre -closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Normal opening hours all other days, except New Years Eve hours: 9am - 4pm.
Goulburn Historic Waterworks - closed 25 December 2023 only. Open daily 10am - 4pm during the School Holidays.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library - closed from midday Thursday 21 December 2023, reopens 10am Tuesday 2 January 2023. Returns chute open 24/7 for returning borrowed items during the closure.
GPAC - closed from 5pm Wednesday 20 December 2023, reopens 10am Monday 8 January 2024.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery - closes 5pm Friday 22 December. Open 12pm - 4pm Saturday 23 December. Reopens with normal trading hours from 9am Tuesday 2 January 2023.
Goulburn Waste Management Centre - closed midday 24 December 2023, reopens 8am Wednesday 27 December 2023. Closed Monday 1 January, reopens 8am Tuesday 2 January 2024.
Marulan Waste Management Centre - closed midday 24 December 2023, reopens 8am -12pm Friday 29 December. Closed Monday 1 January, reopens 8am - 12pm Friday 5 January 2024.
Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum - closed 25 December 2023. Open daily 10am - 4pm during the School Holidays.
Tarago Waste Management Centre - closed midday 24 December 2023, reopens 8am Saturday 30 December. Closed 1 January, reopens 8am Saturday 6 January 2024.
Workspace Goulburn - closed from midday Thursday 21 December 2023, reopens 8.30am Monday 8 January 2024.
Visitor Information Centre - closed 25 December 2023 only. Open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday. 10am - 4pm weekends and Public Holidays.
Waste collections will not occur on Monday 25 December 2023. Collections due to take place during the week commencing Christmas day will take place the day after your usual collection.
On call services will continue as normal over this period by contacting Council's Duty Officer on 4823 4500.
