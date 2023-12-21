RAS Foundation delivers Christmas joy to Southern NSW Show Societies

Taralga, Queanbeyan, Braidwood and Bega are among 20 regional communities around NSW to have Christmas come early as RAS Foundation, Good360 and AgShows NSW teamed up to deliver pallets of presents delivered to local Show Societies.
An assortment of toys, books and other useful items, to the value of $120,000, were packed by passionate volunteers from each organisation and distributed to the Show Societies across the Riverina Murray, ACT, and Southeast and Tablelands regions.
RAS Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the RAS Foundation is honoured to drive an initiative that brings joy to so many people, particularly this time of year.
"The annual Christmas distribution is a special project for us, and we are grateful to once again partner with Good360 and AgShows NSW to help out communities in need during this important season", Ms Logan said.
"Over the years, the goods in these pallets have been instrumental in providing resources for Show Societies to be shared and distributed within their communities, bringing families together and ensuring every child has a gift under the Christmas tree".
"Our rural and regional communities are the beating heart of Australia, and this is a small but meaningful way that the RAS Foundation can give back to these areas," Ms Logan said.
Now in its sixth year, the annual collaboration has seen Christmas pallets delivered to a total of 163 rural and regional showgrounds and community halls in NSW.
The Christmas Distribution initiative is funded through fundraisers hosted every year by the RAS Foundation at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
To ensure an equal distribution of gifts, recipient Show Societies are rotated each year.
Show Societies have distributed the toys and books at local Christmas events, in some cases co-coordinating with local Lions Clubs, Rural Fire Services, Women's and Children Resource Centres, Homelessness Support Services, and other local charities that assist families in need.
Each Society extended their heartfelt thanks to the RAS Foundation and its collaborators for such practical and generous support at this important time of year.
More information about the work of the RAS foundation can be found on the RAFS website.
