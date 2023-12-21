Goulburn Post
RAS Foundation delivers Christmas joy to Southern NSW Show Societies

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 21 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:00pm
Some very happy recipients of the generous donations at the Taralga Show Society.
Taralga, Queanbeyan, Braidwood and Bega are among 20 regional communities around NSW to have Christmas come early as RAS Foundation, Good360 and AgShows NSW teamed up to deliver pallets of presents delivered to local Show Societies.

