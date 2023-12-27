Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Are you summer ready? Warning issued with drowning deaths on the rise

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 28 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Are you summer ready?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.