Are you summer ready? Warning issued with drowning deaths on the rise

Are you summer ready?
That's the question being asked by Royal Life Saving NSW as the push to keep swimmers safe around inland waterways ramps up this summer.
The Royal Lifesaving Australia 2023 national drowning report shows 281 people drowned across the country in the last financial year. That's an increase of one per cent on the 10 year average.
While 59 per cent of the people who drowned in 2022-23 resided in major cities, the drowning rate was 1.77 times higher for those living in outer regional, remote, and very remote areas.
WaterNSW operates 20 dams across regional NSW, most of which are also available for water sports. The Royal Lifesaving Australia 2023 national drowning report shows 10 per cent of all drownings occur at lakes and dams.
Michelle Yeaman, WaterNSW general manager regional operations north said with the summer holidays in full swing it's crucial for those around water to use the facilities safely.
"Summer is always a busy time at our regional recreation lakes and campgrounds," Ms Yeaman said.
"Dams such as Burrendong, Windamere and Wyangala are always popular in summer. Our lakes are there to share, so please be mindful of others."
National drowning rates decreased in 2022-23 from the 10-year average, but NSW still suffers almost double the number of drownings than Queensland and Victoria, and triple the rate of Western Australia, with 107 lives lost in 2022-23.
If you see a hazard or an incident at any WaterNSW site, please call our incident reporting line on 1800 061 069. In an emergency, always call 000 first.
