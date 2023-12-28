Flood rescues required over Christmas period, plenty of rainfall recorded

NSW SES assistant commissioner Sean Kearns praised volunteers who provided an extensive response over the peak holiday period performing flood rescues, assisting with hail-damaged houses and intense heavy rainfall.
In the Southern Tablelands, flood rescues were conducted at Lake Bathurst and Tarago on Boxing Day while a man stranded in his house was rescued at Laggan, near Crookwell, on Christmas Day.
The Tarago Recreation Area received significant flood damage and is currently closed for all activities.
Although it was quieter in Goulburn over those two days, there was still a significant amount of rainfall.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 9.2mm of rainfall was recorded at Goulburn Airport from 4.40pm on Monday, December 25 to 9am on Tuesday, while 10.4mm fell at Goulburn TAFE.
A further 2mm fell in the following 24 hours at the airport while another millimetre fell at the TAFE in the same timeframe.
Goulburn SES deputy unit commander Steve Watson said the town was also affected by the rain on Wednesday, December 27.
"Goulburn was hit hard late yesterday afternoon and last night and we had a few road closures due to flooding," he said.
"Blackshaw Road and Park Road were closed while there was no access into the Golf Club.
"The railway underpass was closed as well as the May Street bridge."
Assistant commissioner Kearns said while weather conditions were expected to ease in the coming days, vigilance and preparedness were needed.
"With the holiday season and unpredictable weather conditions here, it's essential for everyone to stay informed and prioritise safety," he said.
"If you come across flooded roads, fallen trees, or any other hazards, please exercise caution, and if you require assistance from the NSW SES, call 132 500.
"In emergencies, call Triple 0."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.