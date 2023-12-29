Michael West defies the odds to become the Australian u21 Speedway Champion

Michael West has had a year to remember.
After a successful stint overseas, the speedway racer returned to the country last month as a rookie with three years of experience and did the impossible.
He beat all the more experienced riders to be crowned the Australian u21 Speedway Champion at the Oakburn Park Raceway in Tamworth on Saturday, November 18.
Michael was ecstatic following the race and said all his hard work paid off.
"I've been dreaming of standing on this podium at this track for the past three years," he said.
The 19-year-old's dream is to become world champion and his journey to the goal this year took him to Europe in April for five months of riding.
Starting in Germany, he travelled to seven other countries in that time with his father.
"He went to Denmark, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, France, Slovakia and even had a 10 day stint in the United Kingdom," his mother Joanne West said.
"Michael and his father racked up thousands of kilometres, plenty of nights sleeping in the car and lots of riding experience."
With the help of contacts overseas and in Australia, Michael went on to secure a spot at the u19 Extra League Polish Training camp.
"With four days of training, theory and racing, Michael finished in second place, a point behind first," Joanne said.
"As a result, he was offered a contract by Polish club Gorzow to finish out the 2023 season.
"They won the final and Michael was signed up for two years."
The Polish speedway competition is the biggest in the world and is where all the speedway riders want to be, so that was a remarkable achievement for the former Mulwaree High School student.
Joanne felt all the coaching from Gorzow and their Grand Prix riders helped Michael become the Australian u21 Speedway Champion.
Michael's next goal is to race in the U21 Grand Prix in 2024, but for now, he will compete in the Victorian State Championship, NSW State Championship and the South Australian State Championship.
