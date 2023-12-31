Junior footballers to learn from the best in school holiday clinics

There are more opportunities for junior footballers to join holiday clinics.
The Western Sydney Wanderers (WSW) Football Club will be hosting two January School Holiday clinics at Cookbundoon in Goulburn, both on Monday, January 22.
The first will be from 9am to midday for those aged five to eight and the second from 1pm to 4pm will be for those aged between nine and 12.
The clinics are the perfect opportunity for new and pre-existing players to master the basic foundations of football.
The cost is $150 for the day and each participant will be provided with a full Wanderers clinic kit and free access to all the club's A-Leagues home matches thanks to the WanderKid Program.
Any new participants must purchase a uniform set to participate.
The two clinics come just five days after the Macarthur FC Bulls School Holiday Clinic at Moss Vale.
