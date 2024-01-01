'Thinking outside the square' on social housing provision

The state's social housing provider says it must "think outside the box" in supplying more homes for Goulburn.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) has welcomed Goulburn Mulwaree Council's December approval of a land reclassification and exchange. The deal paves the way for construction of up to to 20 social houses on the corner of Howard Boulevard and Gibson Street. The development depends on council planning consent.
LAHC chief executive, Michael Wheatley said he was delighted with the outcome.
"With about 30 people on the priority waitlist and some 300 people in total looking for more social housing in Goulburn, we've got to think outside the box when it comes to delivering more homes to reduce those numbers and this historical land swap agreement is a perfect example of that," he said.
In January, 2023, the Corporation and the council signed a collaboration agreement to identify opportunities for more social housing.
In December, six out of nine councillors agreed to reclassify a 3219 square metre park on the corner of Howard Boulevard and Gibson Street from community to operational land. The process to rezone it from public recreation to general residential will also begin.
This block, valued at $150,000 will be handed to LAHC in exchange for 15,470sqm of state owned land nearby at 257 Gibson Street, above the Wollondilly Riverwalk.
Mr Wheatley said the deal provided a 'win-win' scenario for both parties.
"We believe this is a fantastic result for the community as the land owned by LAHC was simply unsuitable for housing, which is why we proposed swapping it for the council's underutilised open space site.
"It means we will be able to investigate the delivery of approximately 20 one and two-bedroom units on the new site for those in need. Also as part of the deal, we'll be working with the council and the community to identify and provide at least $170,000 of additional public benefit to council owned lands in the vicinity."
The reclassification and rezoning must be completed before the swap is finalised.
The housing complex, expected to cost about $10 million, would resemble 34 new social homes completed in the past two years in Hume and Rhoda Streets.
LAHC says four other projects, comprising about 37 more houses, are in the pipeline for the region.
But not everyone is happy. Gibson Street resident and former land valuer, Harley Lockley, was among the 27 (out of 31) people who lodged objections.
"I think the council had already decided (the matter)," he said.
"I don't think the land on the river is much of an option because it is steep, subject to flooding and the oldies and kids won't use it...I'm disappointed because I think that (Gibson St/Howard Boulevard) land could have been put to better use."
Mr Lockley said open space was very important to people's mental health and shouldn't be removed. He was also concerned about road safety at the T-intersection after the social houses were built.
The community will again have a say when a development application is publicly exhibited.
