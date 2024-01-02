Ardie delays arrival for grand New Year's Day entry into world

Meantime, 312 babies were born at Goulburn Base Hospital in 2023. A spokesperson said the number was up on 2022 figures. In the 11 months to November 30, 2022, 303 babies were born at the facility, The Goulburn Post previously reported. May was the busiest month, with 33 newborns, followed by 28 in both January and March. The average is 275 to 300 babies annually.