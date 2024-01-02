Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Ardie delays arrival for grand New Year's Day entry into world

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 3 2024 - 10:48am, first published January 2 2024 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ardie Henare Lualua took his time coming into the world but he has claimed a special distinction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.