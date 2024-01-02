Ardie delays arrival for grand New Year's Day entry into world

Ardie Henare Lualua took his time coming into the world but he has claimed a special distinction.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Ardie was born at 7.59pm on New Year's Day at Goulburn Base Hospital, making him the facility's first baby for 2024. He is the first child of Pearl Rakete and Jay Lualua.
Ms Rakete was beaming with joy on Tuesday, holding her newborn.
"He was due on Christmas Eve so he's a week late. We were hoping he might be the New Year's baby," she said.
"...I feel good now and I've completely forgotten the pain."
Ardie was delivered by Caesarian section following Pearl's admission at 2am Monday, January 1.
Proud grandparents Marea and Henare Rakete were visiting on Tuesday with Ardie's great grandmother, Vaiola Holden.
"It was a long wait but we're all super stoked that he's arrived," Marea said.
Goulburn couple, Lauren and Jackson Egan welcomed baby Harrison at 12.22am on January 1 at Canberra Hospital. Harrison was the first baby born at the facility for 2024. He is the couple's third child.
"We were just hopeful for a very happy and healthy baby but I think everyone's very excited for a little boy," Mrs Egan said.
Meantime, 312 babies were born at Goulburn Base Hospital in 2023. A spokesperson said the number was up on 2022 figures. In the 11 months to November 30, 2022, 303 babies were born at the facility, The Goulburn Post previously reported. May was the busiest month, with 33 newborns, followed by 28 in both January and March. The average is 275 to 300 babies annually.
January is set to be a busy month with 44 bookings at the five-bed maternity unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.