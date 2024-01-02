Housing growth 'heads in the right direction' at Marys Mount

A new frontier of housing development is likely to open in the Marys Mount Road area, prompting questions on how it can be best serviced.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is considering road widths, connectivity, additional recreation facilities, bus runs, water and sewer connections and more as residential development pushes north along Middle Arm Road.
At their most recent meeting, councillors endorsed preparation of a planning proposal to rezone 11.7 hectares of grazing land at 44 Middle Arm Road. It aims to rezone the parcel from RU6 transition to R2 low density residential and part public recreation. If approved, it would allow for more than 90 residential blocks, with a minimum 700 square metre lot size.
The land lies some 600 metres north of Craigs Hill chapel and crematorium, on the eastern side of Middle Arm Road. Land adjoining the road, close to town, has been identified in the council's Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy as a zone for future development. Several planning proposals have already been put forward.
Mayor Peter Walker said developers were looking beyond the immediate Marys Mount subdivisions.
"The push is in that direction. We have the Teneriffe, Tillage and Blakely's Run estates, people are looking to develop (houses) along Crookwell Road and now Middle Arm Road," he said.
"Long-term, there could be connectivity between all of them. The growth is headed in the right direction."
Council planners have factored in road and walking path connections between residential estates. On a larger scale, a ring road connecting Run-O-Waters, Gurrundah Road and over to Crookwell Road and Marys Mount Road is on the agenda. It would provide a main arterial route around Goulburn and easier access for heavy vehicles.
However the ring road is on the backburner for now while priority is given to a second Run-O-Waters access.
Cr Walker said future development around Marys Mount could warrant another school.
The planning proposal for 44 Middle Arm Road has flagged 93 residential housing lots but documents stated that up to 150 homes were possible "if current trends for secondary dwellings continued." The council's Housing Strategy identifies it as an "opportunity area," requiring water and sewer connection.
Land to the south of 44 Middle Arm Road is undeveloped.
"While it is not ideal to have the (water and sewer) services extended to this site beyond the existing zoned area, this becomes necessary given the ongoing demand for more land," planners wrote.
The entire site is bushfire prone and the APA high pressure gasline crosses the northwestern boundary. A public recreation zone, with a wetland, is proposed for an area subject to overland flow.
Access would be via Middle Arm Road. Council consultants recommended that the applicant commission a traffic study on whether the 60km/h zone should be extended to the site's northern boundary.
Council planners also said traffic volumes and roads would need to be examined if more development occurred.
"Middle Arm Road is a collector road...accordingly it should have a reserve width of 30 metres and a carriageway width of 10m. Currently, (it) is approximately 20m wide with a seven metre carriageway," a report stated.
"Prior to substantial development occurring along Middle Arm Road, the council will need to identify a mechanism for delivering a future road width which is suitable for future growth of this precinct."
The council's local infrastructure contributions plan is collecting developer funds to upgrade Middle Arm Road. The plan also identifies a roundabout at the Middle Arm/Marys Mount Road intersection and an access road to Progress Street, to the east. Planners said the latter would cover steep ground, "potentially significant biodiversity" and might not provide much traffic benefit.
Planners also advised that school bus services might need to be extended along Middle Arm Road as housing development occurred.
Environment and planning director, Scott Martin, told councillors that road widths within the subdivision would have to comply with council standards. The council insisted on wider roads within subdivisions in 2020/21, following community and councillor concern.
But a nearby subdivision will not be subject to the same rules. The 205-lot Blakely's Run estate, conditionally approved in 2018, was not legally obliged to implement the new road widths, Mr Martin said.
"We can't go back and readdress this and it's something we unfortunately have to live with," he told councillors.
Also at the meeting, councillors endorsed preparation of another planning proposal from Blakelys Run developers to rezone a small area in the site's northern section from RU6 transition to R2 low density residential.
Planners said this would better reflect the land's usage and allow Torrens title rather than community title, which would have applied in the RU6 transition zone.
The subdivision is located at 129 Marys Mount Road and 110-118 Middle Arm Road. The first 77 lots in the Blakelys Run stage one are expected to be finished in early 2024.
