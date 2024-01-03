Creativity is the mother of invention at nation's oldest operating theatre

Operating on a "shoestring budget" is nothing new for Goulburn's Lieder Theatre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It's been the case for as long as artistic director Blake Selmes can remember. But then again, he says everyone at The Lieder is resourceful and makes a little go a long way.
The financial pressure of running Australia's longest continuously running theatre has been eased with a Goulburn Mulwaree Council grant.
At their most recent meeting, councillors agreed to the $5000 donation from its financial assistance grants.
Mr Selmes said the money was very welcome and would allow the Lieder to effect repairs to the 1929 EC Manfred-designed building.
"The back stage space is getting a bit dilapidated and there are four or five leaks in the roof," he said.
"We'll also improve the patron experience with an upgrade to the bar and box office."
The Lieder has applied for additional grants. Documents stated that while arts grants had been secured to support theatre practitioners, it was "much more difficult" to source funding for the building's maintenance.
Generous private donors are also helping to maintain the local cultural institution.
Mr Selmes said the theatre primarily relied on ticket sales for its income. Financial statements provided to the council showed $16,903 in trading income at The Lieder in the eight months to August, 2023. This included $6,386 in box office sales and $7000 in grants. The figure was well down on the $51,878 in trading income for the same period in 2022.
The theatre registered a net deficit of $10,807 for January to August, 2023.
Mr Selmes said The Lieder was lucky to own its building.
"It means we have our own storage and production requirements that can be used and recycled," he said.
"That was a philosophy of (former artistic director) Chrisjohn Hancock and it has continued. As long as we continue to be resourceful and have generous volunteers, there's no reason we can't continue."
The theatre's work won high praise from councillors.
"We are very lucky to have The Lieder," Cr Carol James said.
"It has trained so many young people who have gone on to greater things."
Cr Jason Shepherd said the venue provided a "real service" to Goulburn's youth and it was vital that the council supported it.
Mr Selmes said the theatre would this year push for corporate sponsorship of the venue.
Meantime, The Lieder is preparing for another big season. Rehearsals will start next week for Fox on the Fairway, billed as a "madcap adventure about love, life and man's eternal love affair with golf." It will be staged in February/March.
In June, Life Without Me, a contemporary Australian drama will be performed. In September, Mighty Playwrights returns to The Lieder while Anne of Green Gables will be staged in December. Mr Selmes is directing four of the plays.
In related news, the Goulburn AP&H Society also received $3500 worth of support from the council's financial assistance grants. This comprises a $2000 cash contribution and a $1500 fee waiver for waste removal for the annual Goulburn Show.
The show will be held on March 2 and 3 and is expected to attract more than 8000 people. This year marks the Society's 144th anniversary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.