Emergency services respond to truck rollover on Hume Highway

A man appears to have escaped serious injury in a truck rollover south of Goulburn.
Police said a small delivery truck rolled on its side in the Hume Highway's southbound lane at Yarra at 1pm. The crash occurred near Old South Road, some five kilometres from Goulburn's southern interchange.
Police said the male driver managed to free himself from the vehicle and did not appear to be injured. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics transported a man, aged in his fifties, to Goulburn Base Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash partially blocked northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle has since been removed and all lanes have re-opened, police said.
Police Rescue, NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS crews also attended the scene.
